How Indiana schools spent $110M in grants aimed at improving safety

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — As the nation mourns the lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, school districts across Indiana are preparing to apply for funds that can help them prevent such a tragedy.

Applications for the Secured School Safety Grant open on Wednesday, June 1.

WRTV has learned Indiana schools have received $110 million in state grant dollars to improve school safety since the program began in 2014.

On August 25, 2021, the Indiana Secured School Safety Board awarded 392 school organizations throughout the state with the grant money.

Click here to see how much your school district received.

Records show most of the Secured School Safety Grant dollars are spent on school resource and law enforcement officers.

The allocation of funds for Fiscal Year 22 include:

$13,440,128.88 for School Resource Officers/law enforcement officers

$4,926,399.15 for equipment

$642,369.22 for student and parent support services programs

$43,678.47 for active event warning services

$6,233.33 for training

For example, MSD Wayne Township in Marion County has received $100,000 a year for several years in a row thanks to the Secured School Safety Grant program.

Read more from WRTV here