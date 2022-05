WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Beairshelle Edme joins us on Open Lines for the first time. She was recently promoted to the role of Main Anchor after Fanchon Stinger retired from TV news after a 30-year career including 12 years at Fox 59. She talks with callers about her new role and how news is gathered and reported.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.