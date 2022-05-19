Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”!

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Secrets out the bag!

According to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital, Rihanna recently went into labor and secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on Friday, May 13

The source that claimed the news posted on Facebook said that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she had the floor in the hospital cleared.

Not too long after, the source reported with an updated posting, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”

We are proud Rihanna welcomed a healthy baby to the world. Her entire pregnancy she was dripped in designers and even experienced some drama. It was an emotional time for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky following his arrest in Los Angeles, as she was forced to cancel their baby shower.Nonetheless we a proud and excited for the journey Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will embark on as parents!

