Indiana moms working together to overcome formula shortage

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANA — There is growing concern over the months-long shortage of baby formula. It’s a situation that can be scary and intimidating when parents are unable to get what they need to feed their babies.

The issue is also bringing central Indiana moms together to help each other out.

Westfield mom of three, Chelsea Stevens has been struggling to find the formula her twins need.

“There is nothing, there’s nothing to be found anywhere,” Stevens said. “It’s extremely concerning, we’re not necessarily rationing out because they need to eat.”

Pike Township mom, Amanda Foster-Moudy has six kids. She too has been struggling to find what she needs for her son.

“We’re talking about my baby’s life and health and well-being and what they need to survive and that’s scary,” Foster-Moudy said.

The stress of trying to find the food you need for your babies can be overwhelming, and many moms are coming together to help each other out. “We’re trying to help each other because our kids need to eat,” Stevens said.

A Facebook group called “Indy Formula Moms” was launched to help solve the problem.

“There’s not an easy solution besides us banding together,” Foster-Moudy said.

In the group, moms will post what kind of formula they use, others will post pictures of the shelves showing moms what formula is available near them.

“My husband is running to three or four different stores just trying to find something,” Foster-Moudy said.

It’s a hunt of sorts and takes a bit of teamwork from everyone,” Stevens said. “You have that mom guilt where you don’t want to necessarily take it as soon as you see it on the shelf, for fear that someone else [will need it], and take more than one even, but at the same time you have to feed your babies so what are you suppose to do?”

Read more from WRTV here