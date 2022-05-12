When Is Kevin Samuels' Funeral? What We Know

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The death of controversial YouTube personality Kevin Samuels has sparked a wide range of reactions from supporters and detractors alike who are split on how to properly acknowledge the loss of life.

Nowhere else is that more apparent than on social media, where memes and gifs have repeatedly gone viral since what began as unverified rumors of his death and have lasted well beyond the confirmation that he died last week in Atlanta.

MORE: Kevin Samuels Is Being Compared To Christian Obumseli

Now, much of that same attention has turned toward Samuels’ funeral.

The alternating sympathizing and cruel social media treatment toward Samuels, a self-described “image consultant” and relationship adviser who was known for his sharp opinions toward women — Black women, in particular — underscored the effect his words had on both his millions of followers as well as those who shunned him as a misogynist.

Not much is known about Samuels’ funeral and presumed homegoing services, as reports have fluctuated about his finances and whether there is a crowdfunding effort to raise money to pay for his burial.

The most that have been reported about a potential funeral is that it might take place in Oklahoma City, according to the Daily Mail, a tabloid that specialized in salacious gossip. No date has been mentioned.

A GoFundMe was reportedly started to help pay for Samuels’ funeral before it was removed from the online fundraising website for reasons that are unknown.

Those and other social media rumblings have now given way to an outpouring of memes and gifs imagining what Samuels’ funeral will be like, including sarcastic and tongue-in-cheek speculation about who might be in attendance based on the messages the so-called relationship guru espoused in life.

The most recent controversial take Samuels had prior to his death centered on his feelings about unmarried women who are over 35 years old, referring to them as “leftover” women.

That commentary seems to have inspired no shortage of memes about the prospects of Samuels’ funeral, including whether any of those types of so-called “low value” women would be there.

Other memes focused on the type of man who might be at the funeral, seeing as Samuels routinely tried to boost up the confidence of males while seemingly lending the opposite treatment to women.

The common denominator that linked most of the memes was cruelty, in part because Samuels’ commentary was so polarizing and divisive along gender and racial lines that seemed to disproportionately target Black women.

Samuels also routinely took shots at Black women’s body images, something that likely prompted a number of memes mocking his opinions as Draconian in nature.

In the end, the loss of human life is no laughing matter, no matter who dies. But as we all know, Black Twitter, in particular, has absolutely no chill at all and will always state its truth, for better and for worse.

When Is Kevin Samuels' Funeral? What We Know was originally published on newsone.com