Yung Miami Sits Pretty On The Sidelines With Her Son At The Miami Heat Game

Yung Miami took a moment from work to enjoy a night out with her son in courtside seats at the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers Semifinals, Game 5.

The “Top Notch” rapper and her son Jai were quite the fashion duo as they witnessed the Miami Heat take home a win against the 76ers. Yung Miami was fabulous as usual in a silver and beige pinstripe shirt dress and sparkling, sexy sandals that laced up her legs. Her white manicure was perfection, and she topped her look off with diamond necklaces and a luxurious Audemars Piguet watch.

Jai was fresh from head to toe as he matched his mom’s fly in a graphic t-shirt, distressed denim jeans, and Travis Scott Air Max sneakers. His neck was iced out in a thick diamond chain with a “Jai” nameplate charm, and on his wrist, he sported a Rolex watch. Yung Miami was in mommy mode as she snapped pictures of Jai enjoying the game with the Heat mascot. Although he played it cool for the camera, we are sure he had a great time.

Yung Miami is becoming known for nailing a courtside look. Recently, she gave us a mother/daughter all-white slay that we absolutely adored. We can’t wait to see what this city girl sports next!

