WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

After being 30 years in the making, Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson celebrates graduating from Howard University.

The 51-year-old shared his excitement on social media and thanked his son for encouraging him to go back to school

“To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM! Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster [sic] I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full circle moment,” he said. “It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“It takes a village. Thank you to my son @hotboynato for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University. This is just the beginning! HU,” he shared.

In 2018 Anderson shared that he dropped out after his junior year because he ran out of money. This go-round he was able to finish online and from home. He told PEOPLE that following graduation, he turned up with his son Nathan at a club in Washington D.C.

“I celebrated by going to a club called ‘Brooklyn’ on U street with my son, my best friend Jerry a.k.a. ‘Skinnyboy’ and several HU 2022 graduates,” he said. “We partied ’till 4 a.m. — and for the record, I still got it! I was not going to be out-partied by a bunch of 22-year-olds! Between you and me, I felt it the next morning, but that night I partied like a rock star.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). He also opened up about his relationship with his son and says how his son’s encouragement really was his proudest moment.

Finally Degreed! Anthony Anderson Celebrates At The Club After Graduating From Howard University was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com