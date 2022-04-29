Peep The Latest Trailer To ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

With word that the Jurassic Park saga will finally be coming to an end with Jurassic World: Dominion (yeah right), you know that they’re prepared to go out with a bang and judging from the latest trailer for the Colin T. Trevorrow directed conclusion, that’s exactly how it’ll be going down.

Taking place where Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left off, the resurrected dinosaurs have no basically reclaimed the earth as their own with humanity spreading out and living as far away from the prehistoric beasts as possible. But of course humanity will look to exploit such situations and after a crew of “poachers” kidnap a baby raptor from Chris Pratt’s cabin (the mama raptor is his ride-or-die), Chris sets out to rescue his adopted baby raptor with the help of his boo, Bryce Dallas Howard.

Joining Chris and Bryce for the ride will be the OG Jurassic Park alumni Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Lara Dern, so y’all know it’s going to be all kinds of lit especially with the introduction of the biggest and most vicious dinosaur known to man, the Giganotosaurus. It seems like every Jurassic Park sequel introduces a bigger and badder beast.

Check out the latest trailer to Jurassic World: Dominion below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops in theaters on June 10.

