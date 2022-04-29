Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On Kyrie Irving Following Twitter Rant, Calls Him “Delusional”& “Not Worth Billions”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has plenty of free time on his hand after getting swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics and decided to activate his Twitter fingers to call out the “media.”

Irving was active on his Twitter account Thursday (Apr.29), going on a rant calling out the media for its constant reporting of his off-the-court antics. While not naming Stephen A. Smith directly, we all know his tweets were all for him and his employer ESPN. Smith has been very vocal about his disgust for Irving’s behavior, lack of accountability for his actions, and not being available to play because he refused to get vaccinated.

“When I see my name or my brothers/sisters names getting spun through the media, I refer to all my research about who they are. Their job is to CONTROL PUBLIC PERCEPTION, all while profiting off discussing, discrediting, and disrespecting people’s lives for entertainment,” Irving began his tweet storm saying.

“I send shots at the puppet masters, not the puppets. All puppets do is run around society, trying to gain popularity and state opinions. What a life!” Irving continued by adding that his name is worth “billions.”

Irving rounded out his remarks by claiming that media corporations make their money by “degrading BLACK/African/Indigenous community heroes” so they can thrive.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Stephen A. Smith caught wind of Irving’s tweets and went off-script stating he would save his comments for Friday’s (Apr.29) taping of First Take.

Smith kept his promise and sounded off on the “voice for the voiceless,” refusing to allow Irving to have the last word in this situation.

“We are witnessing one of the most delusional athletes,” Smith began his response saying. “Kyrie is also slick because he’s trying to get away with something that I’m not gonna allow him to get away from. You can try to paint this issue Kyrie into anything you want, what it comes down to and what everybody is focusing on, you don’t wanna show up to work, you wanna do what you wanna do, when you wanna do it, how you wanna do it, while you got your hand out for somebody else’s money. And then when you get called on it we’re the peons, we’re the ones who are puppets. So before you excoriated us, now you’re pitying us because what you want to do is highlight the puppet masters who YOU are worth billions to. You’re not worth billions bro, millions yes, billions no. That’s delusional, you gave that up years ago.”

Smith also pointed out that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving failed to live up to the hype, only playing 58 games out of the 247 they were supposed to play, and in the three years they have been together only managed to win one playoff series.

Whether you care for Stephen A. Smith or not, he has a point when it comes to Kyrie Irving. During the post-game press conference, the guard pointed out that his shenanigans off the court were a distraction, and now to tweet these things are pretty confusing.

When will Irving take some accountability for his actions? That’s probably something we will be waiting a long time to see.

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On Kyrie Irving Following Twitter Rant, Calls Him “Delusional”& “Not Worth Billions” was originally published on cassiuslife.com