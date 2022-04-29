Michigan Man Charged For Anti-BLM Rampage

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

If one ever wanted to root out the true to form white supremacists in their community, all they would need to do is start putting up Black Lives Matter signs, banners, and other merchandise everywhere. Do that and the Klan-ish whites hiding in plain sight will surely expose themselves. They just can’t help it.

The Associated Press reports that prosecutors announced Wednesday that 61-year-old Kenneth David Pilon of Saginaw, Michigan, was charged with six counts of interfering with federally protected activities. During the summer of 2020, when the murder of George Floyd had sparked massive Black Lives Matter protests across the nation and BLM decor was everywhere, this retired optometrist got his Klan-derwear in such a tight bunch that he allegedly went on a whitey rage spree that had him calling in lynching threats and hanging nooses like they were Christmas stockings, but the only gifts he was offering was white fragility wrapped up in domestic terrorism with a bow of super-salty white tears on top.

“Pilon intimidated and attempted to intimidate citizens from participating lawfully in speech and peaceful assembly opposing the denial of Black people’s right to enjoy police protection and services free from brutality,” an FBI special agent wrote in an affidavit. (On a side note, “opposing the denial of Black people’s right to enjoy police protection and services free from brutality,” is probably one of the most accurate summaries of what the BLM movement is about. Coming from a fed, that’s kind of surprising.)

Here’s what Pilon is accused of as reported by AP:

Federal prosecutors allege that on June 14, 2020, Pilon used racial slurs while calling nine Starbucks stores in Michigan about workers who might be wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts.

Those calls came days after Starbucks announced it was producing about 250,000 Black Lives Matter shirts for employees to wear if they wanted to express support for the movement following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

In one call to a Starbucks store, Pilon allegedly used a racial slur when telling a staffer he planned to lynch someone, according to the court filing.

Then, between June 22, 2020, and July 17, 2020, prosecutors said Pilon left five nooses in Saginaw with handwritten notes reading: “An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ t-shirt. Happy protesting!” Those nooses were left in parking lots in and outside Goodwill, Walmart and Kroger stores, inside a 7-Eleven store and inside a vehicle owned by a Saginaw couple.

Bruh, this man was really running around his city like The Grinch Who Stole Black Liberty (I’m not sure why I’m running with all these Christmas references when it’s damn near May, but whatever) and acting like the BLM movement is some kind of blight on America when he’s living proof of its necessity.

Anyway, Regina and Donald Simon, the mixed-race couple who said they found Pilon’s KKK party gifts inside their truck, spoke to the Detroit Free Press about the incident.

“I opened my door, and when I looked at it, then I looked at it again, I was amazed,” Donald Simon, who is Black, said. “I was in shock. I thought, ‘Is this really what I think it is?’”

“He was bringing hate to my front door, and that really bothered us,” said Regina Simon, who is Mexican and white. “We’re not hateful people. That really shook me right there.”

Now, according to AP, interfering with federally protected activities is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and fines. So, even with six counts, who knows whether he’s being charged with enough to appropriately hold him accountable for his alleged whiney-whites terror campaign.

In other words: Where are the hate crime charges at?

SEE ALSO:

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

White Man Wants School Board To Honor ‘Black Confederate History’ Icon Hulk Lawyer, But There’s No Such Person

Michigan Man Charged For Anti-BLM Rampage was originally published on newsone.com