MTV’s ‘Making The Band’ Rapper Chopper Arrested For Sex Trafficking, Caught Via Instagram

We’re going to guess this was not on your 2022 bingo card. Former MTV’s Make The Band star and rapper Chopper has been arrested for sex trafficking.

According to law enforcement, the member of former Bad Boy Records group Da Band also happens to be a pimp. To add more salt to the struggle, Chopper got pinched when cops caught him booking rendezvous via Instagram.

Reports TMZ:

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, an undercover vice detective in Nevada posing as a sex worker says Chopper direct messaged them on Instagram with an apparent offer to make money through prostitution.

The undercover cop says they searched Chopper’s IG account and noticed several posts related to prostitution and pimping, including posts where Chopper flaunted wealth and made references to being a pimp … including one image of him inside a plane with a phone alongside the caption, “Sending em,” with a money bag and crown emoji.

Apparently, Chopper. was loose with the intel, and the undercover cop has all the receipts.