Luka Doncic has been signed to the Jordan Brand for quite a few years now and though he’s had some pretty cool PE’s cooked up for his personal use, the Dallas Mavericks superstar is finally getting his own signature line and fans couldn’t be more excited.

On Saturday (April 23), Nike unveiled its long-awaited Luka 1’s and aside from looking sleek and stylish, they also look hella comfortable to walk in which is the most important aspect of any sports sneakers on the market. Using a combination of a new performance foam dubbed Formula 23 (of course) and new IsoPlate foot frame, the Luka 1 seems like it’s next in line to be basketball players go-to sneakers going forward.

The IsoPlate foot frame wraps up the lateral forefoot to keep players contained over the footbed, helping secure the foot when going from front to back. The Formula 23 foam provides a lightweight, responsive ride and helps propel the player during side-to-side movement — think a step-back, a Euro step, a crossover, or even a defensive slide. Breathable Flightwire cables on the lateral side of the upper also help contain the foot.

Sounds hella innovative.

No word on when the Jordan Luka 1 will be hitting shelves or what they’ll be retailing for but best believe you’ll see these joints all over Dallas, Texas whenever they hit the streets.

Check out Luka “Legend” rocking the Luka 1’s below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these whenever they release in the comments section below.

Jordan Brand Finally Dropping Luka Doncic’s “Luka 1” Signature Sneaker was originally published on hiphopwired.com