ELECTION 2022: 5 Democrats run for District 46 Senate Seat

5 Democrats are running for a Senate seat in the newly created Indiana Senate District 46 in Indiana’s Primary Election on May 3, 2022. Ashley Eason and Karla Lopez-Owens are the first of 5 candidates to join Open Lines with Cameron Ridle for a live interview.

The Indianapolis Star describes the 5 candidates this way:

Andrea Hunley: Indianapolis Public School principal enters the race as a political newcomer, having spent 10 years leading the Center for Inquiry School 2, which she says serves families throughout the district.

Ashley Eason: Previously worked at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition before moving to Indianapolis in 2017, tested incumbent Republican Sen. Jack Sandlin in the 2020 race for his Senate District 36. She garnered 46% of the vote compared to Sandlin’s 54%.

Karla Lopez-Owens: An employee with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, is perhaps among the more progressive candidates in the field. She unsuccessfully sought the vacant District 12 council seat in 2020 against a mayor-backed opponent, and has since called for better representation in an increasingly diversifying city.

Kristin Jones: City-county councilor Kristin Jones, the only candidate to seek the Marion County Democratic Party’s endorsement, leads the way in fundraising with $75,109 in cash left to spend at the end of 2021. She’s also racked up endorsements from a number of labor groups, and won support from the American Federation of Teachers over one opponent who is a long-time educator.

Bob Kern: Has made national and local headlines for a checkered past — including his attempts to run for Congressional seats while also having a felony record and his reputation from impersonating a female judge.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.