Marjorie Taylor Greene Testifies At Disqualification Hearing

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this week, we reported that federal judge Amy Totenberg ruled that a group of Georgia voters represented by a non-profit organization, Free Speech for People, can move forward with legal efforts to disqualify congresswoman and QMoron MAGA mule Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election.

“The challenge filed last month says the Republican congresswoman is ineligible to run under a provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, alleging that she aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 202,” the Associated Press reported. So, on Friday, Greene testified during a hearing in Atlanta on the matter. AP noted that when she entered the courtroom, dozens of her supporters were in the stands clapping and cheering loudly for her because they love their little white nationalist lawmaker like she loves defending the capitol rioters she’s now arguing she’s not responsible for.

According to CNN, Greene testified that she “had no knowledge of any attempt” to interfere with the counting of the electoral votes on January 6. Then she immediately went on to continue spreading the baseless propaganda that sparked the riot in the first place saying, “We saw a tremendous amount of voter fraud,” despite it being thoroughly proven that no such fraud happened in the 2020 presidential race.

Listen: If I was to guess how the proceedings to disqualify Greene will turn out, I’d say she’ll likely remain on the Republican ballot for Georgia’s May 24 primary and other future elections, because if every Republican who backed the “big lie” that encouraged a mob of MAGA rubes to turn the U.S. Capitol into an RNWA (Rednecks With Attitude) convention was ousted for their involvement, nearly the entire GOP would become the GOPut-out-on-the-street party. (If only.)

Still, it’s irritating to watch Greene and other “stop the steal” propagandists throw stones and hide their hands when it comes to how complicit they all are in the Capitol riot. For Greene to testify in court that she’s completely innocent while also continuing to lie about election fraud that never actually happened but still prompted a massive act of domestic terrorism—it’s just so damn annoying.

“This was not the type of insurrection where the leaders were standing in Richmond, Virginia, giving long-winded speeches to justify the name,” Ron Fein, a lawyer for Free Speech For People, said during the hearing. “Rather the leaders of this insurrection, of whom there were a number, were among us on Facebook, on Twitter, on corners of social media that would make your stomach hurt. The evidence will show that Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of them.”

At the beginning of April, Greene filed a lawsuit challenging a state law that the group of voters is using to attempt to disqualify her saying it should be ruled unconstitutional. (This is coming from the woman who has shown that if it were up to her, Muslim politicians would be disqualified from running for office simply for—being Muslim.)

As AP noted: “The law says any voter who’s eligible to vote for a candidate can challenge that candidate’s qualifications by filing a written complaint with the secretary of state within two weeks after the deadline for qualifying. The secretary of state then has to request a hearing before an administrative law judge.” So, whether the group of understandably concerned voters will be successful in ousting Cruella de White Devil is one thing, but their right to challenge Greene’s eligibility is clear.

Anyway, according to a news release sent to NewsOne, MoveOn Political Action members and other Georgians arranged themselves to spell out “Disqualify Greene” in front of the Georgia State Capitol in support of the effort to block her from seeking re-election.

Greene would likely claim that it’s only a small, finger group of Georgians who want her out of the position to vote on or propose legislation, but as a Peach State resident, I can tell you a lot of us want her gone.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

SEE ALSO:

Judge Rules Georgia Voters Can Proceed With Effort To Disqualify Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene From Re-Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Really Losing Her Mind Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Will Smith Joke, And It’s Low-Key Hillarious

Marjorie Taylor Greene Testifies At Disqualification Hearing was originally published on newsone.com