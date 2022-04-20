WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Maybe finally the Tupac murder mystery will finally come to an end. For 25 years, the murder of the 90s rapper has remained unsolved but Keefe D, the former Crip, spoke in a recent interview about his involvement with the murder.

“Let’s put it this way, I bet Keefe D [has] been having the runs for the last two weeks,” Reggie Wright said in an interview about Keefe D’s involvement. “Because yeah, they are knocking on doors and there’s some activity.”

Da Brat shared details about this and Will Smith’s book sales raising in numbers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Tupac’s Murderer To Be Arrested 25 Years Later! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com