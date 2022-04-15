WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B. and Offset are glowing and showing off their family. The couple just revealed their son’s name on social media yesterday and broke the internet. On top of that, they graced the cover of Essence magazine with their children together and Offset’s children from previous relationships. They opened up about their marriage and the troubles they had at the beginning and how they became closer.

In other news, Garcelle Beauvais opened up about dating Will Smith, Magic Mike drama, and more. Though Gary is out, we’ve still got the tea.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tea Party: Cardi B & Offset Talk Marriage, Blending Their Family, And Reveals Their Son’s Name was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com