Erica Campbell Reflects On Being Forced To Sing As A Child & Mary Mary Beginnings For TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

Erica Campbell brings light on a daily basis to the Get Up! church, and we couldn’t thank her enough — you too, GRIFF! — for sharing her love for God with the loyal listeners every morning.

This weekend, coinciding with her Mary Mary Easter Special VERZUZ celebration with BeBe & CeCe Winans, EC will also be the subject of TV One’s latest episode of UNCENSORED.

 

The gospel icon shares some personal details in her upcoming episode of UNCENSORED, including early days of growing up in California and having to actually be forced as a child to become a singer as she describes in the clip above. Of course she also speaks at length on being one half of the GRAMMY-winning duo Mary Mary alongside sister Tina Campbell, and how they went from barely affording a single hotel room in NYC to firing up a music industry bidding war that eventually led to multiplatinum success.

 

You can catch Erica Campbell’s episode of UNCENSORED this Sunday (April 17) at 10PM ET/9C following a special ode to forgotten ’90s hits with UNSUNG: The Decades at 9 PM ET/8C. Take a look below to hear EC talk about one song that definitely hasn’t been forgotten, otherwise known as “Shackles (Praise You)”:

 

