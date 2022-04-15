Lizzo Drops New Single “About Damn Time,” Bas Unleashes “[Bump] or Pick Me Up” EP, & More New Music: STREAMED April 15, 2022

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kay Flock feat. Cardi B, Dougie B, Bory300 — “Shake It”

Kay Flock’s new Cardi B-assisted single “Shake It” earned headlines before it even dropped. Now, after generating such a large buzz, the highly-anticipated banger is out featuring Dougie B and Bory300.

Elias Beats produced the track, which features a nod to Akon’s “Bonanza (Belly Dancer)” in the background vocals. Bardi attacks the track with a flurry of punchlines.

“I pull up to your window like drive-through / Come get showered with bullets like bridal / I put a tag on your head; I could buy you,” she raps on the cut before referencing a Disney classic. “Broke bitch said she was gon’ touch me, she lyin’, hakuna matata.”

The music video is a special-effects laden celebration that travels from a bodega to a street corner. Jochi Saca, Alex & Tristan Demic directed the dance-filled extravaganza, which also comes with an epilepsy warning attached at the top.

Listen to “Shake It” and watch the rapid-moving visual below.

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

It’s “About Damn Time” for a new Lizzo single. The hit-making singer-rapper delivers her latest bop over Blake Slatkin and Ricky Reed production.

Playing with the idea of “Time,” Lizzo raises eyebrows from the jump. “It’s bad bitch o’clock, yeah, it’s thick 30,” she announces on the opening verse, which also seems to speak to the feelings surrounding the pandemic. “I’ve been through a lot, but I’m still flirty / Is everybody back up in the building? / It’s been a minute, tell me how you healing?”

The chart-topper addressed the new single’s concept on Instagram. “Have you been feeling stressed? Have you also been feeling sexy?” she asked her fans on socials. “Well, I got the remedy for you… I put my whole Lizussy in this one!”

That theme carries on as Christian Breslauer directed the song’s music video, which opens up at a “Stressed and Sexy Support Group” meeting. Lizzo attends the meeting before launching into a fabulous performance of the track. “I’m not the girl I used to be,” she sings in the midst of this transformation, “I might be better.”

“About Damn Time” is expected to appear on Lizzo’s forthcoming album, Special, which is due to arrive July 15. Listen to the new track and watch the song’s music video below.

Bas — [Bump] or Pick Me Up

Shortly behind Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with DJ Drama, one of the label’s most prominent voices, Bas, unveils a solo EP featuring four tracks with a star-studded guest list.

J. Cole and Lil Tjay appear on the previously-released “The Jackie” single. Gunna pops up on “Admire Her,” Galimatias is present on on “Eyes on You,” and label mate Ari Lennox showcases her vocal prowess on “The Others.”

“It’s our time,” Bas raps on the latter cut, which also acts as the EP’s outro. “Issues on issues, we keep on grippin’ these hard times / You witness a star shine / And victory lap, now everybody want it / Once upon a time, everybody fronted.”

Listen to the 4-track EP below.

Trina feat. Latto — “Clap”

Da Baddest and Da Biggest are back at it as Trina and Latto have reconnected with a “public service announcement” on their new collaboration, “Clap.” The new track was produced by Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Hitmaka, Jason Billy, and Nyrell.

Da Baddest wastes no time here, jumping off with a verse about that bag. “Dollars in the air, watch them fall down / I don’t got no limit, tear the mall down,” she raps. “Big money, I could show you how to ball now.”

The “Big Energy” star comes through for the second verse. She takes the baton and runs with that money theme as well. “Big Latto, I got mega bucks,” she raps before firing off a warning shot. “If I reach inside this Birkin, you better duck.”

This isn’t the duo’s first collaboration. They also joined forces back in 2019 on a track titled “B*tch From Da Souf.” That cut also featured Saweetie.

Listen to “Clap” below.

Tee Grizzley — Half Tee Half Beast

One year after Built for Whatever, Tee Grizzley unveils his newest effort, Half Tee Half Beast. The newly-released project boasts 17 tracks from the Detroit rhymer.

Lakeyah and Baby Grizzley are the offering’s only featured acts while J.R. Rotem handles a bulk of the production. Rotem is joined by beat makers like D.A. Got That Dope, and Helluva on this project.

Tee Grizzley explains the song title on the opening title track. “Half Tee, half beast,” he shares before making his presence felt as a Detroit spitter, “That beast fin’a take over / I made my city look good, I gave this D shit a makeover.”

Later on the same song, Grizzley delivers a “To my fans, thank you for holding me down / They was trying to keep me on the ground.”

Listen to Half Tee Half Beast below.

Lizzo Drops New Single “About Damn Time,” Bas Unleashes “[Bump] or Pick Me Up” EP, & More New Music: STREAMED April 15, 2022 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: