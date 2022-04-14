Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Halle Bailey Shuts Down Breast Implant Rumors With Hilarious Tweet

In an industry where plastic surgery is the norm, Halle Bailey is one of the few who is still working with what God blessed her with.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

In an industry where plastic surgery is the norm, Halle Bailey is one of the few who is still working with what God blessed her with. In response to breast implant rumors, the talented actress/singer confirmed that she is au Naturale through a causal statement she posted on her Twitter account.

While we aren’t quite sure who or what sparked the breast implant rumors, what we do know is Bailey wasn’t going for it. As soon as the “Do It” singer caught wind of the allegations, she set the record straight. “lmaooo not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt no ma’am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty.” she typed. Her followers were also shocked by the rumor and quickly replied to her tweet with their two cents.

One follower cheered her on by typing, “Tell em Halle!” Another follower typed, “Tell them stop playing witchu suh.” While another follower confirmed that Bailey’s breast “be sitting maam!”

Like her sister Chloe Bailey, Halle is known for giving body. Her beautifully curated social media pictures will have any onlooker salivating at the mouth. From low-cut tops to fitted gowns, Halle highlights her body’s curves perfectly, and she is unapologetic about it all.

Keep shining, Halle! We are here for it!

DON’T MISS…

Halle Bailey Served Full Face In An All-Brown LaQuan Smith Look

Halle Bailey Shows Off Bikini Bod In Latest Pic: ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’

Halle Bailey Transforms Into A Real-Life Princess At Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Special

 

 

Halle Bailey Shuts Down Breast Implant Rumors With Hilarious Tweet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
20 items

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]

 4 hours ago
04.14.22

Benzino Claps Back at 50 Cent After Being Exposed Over Trans Relationship

 8 hours ago
04.14.22

Brother of Archie Eversole Charged In Rapper’s Murder

 9 hours ago
04.14.22

KeKe Palmer Is A Stunner In A Green Dolce And Gabbana Jumpsuit On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

 11 hours ago
04.14.22

Harlem Music Fest At Center Of Questlove’s Oscar-Winning Doc To Be Revived In 2023

 1 day ago
04.14.22
3 items

“We Ready” Rapper Archie Eversole Dead At 37

 1 day ago
04.14.22

The Long-Awaited Telfar x Eastpak Capsule Collection Has Been Unveiled

 1 day ago
04.14.22

Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty To Forcible Touching In 2018 Groping Case

 1 day ago
04.13.22

Report: Rapper Archie Eversole ‘We Ready’ Passed Away At 37

 1 day ago
04.13.22

Nicki Minaj Accused Of “Supporting Sex Offenders” By Lawyers Of Victim In Husband’s Assault Case

 1 day ago
04.13.22
Photos
Close