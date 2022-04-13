What’s Trending? Do You Think This Generation Of Kids Take Racism Seriously?

In Kentucky, a photo is being investigated of a black student with a noose around his neck by a white student. According to reports, the photo was taken on school grounds and the school board says it in no way condones the content of the referenced photo. With that being said, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses if this generation realizes that racism is serious. Hear the show discuss this topic and listeners call in to share their opinions.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism
Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism
1. Washington, D.C.
1 of 15
Black Lives Matter Plaza at 2:30 pm. Crowds continue growing as expected and as multiple protests Merge together here @ABC7News #DCProtests #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/aCOhpQnmUk— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 6, 2020
2. Harlem, New York City
2 of 15
#TheTakeBack: Thousands of protesters marching from 110th & Central Park West in #Harlem. They started gathering near Frederick Douglass Circle and are walking close to 8 miles to #WashingtonSquarePark. Many are wearing face coverings and chanting #BlackLivesMattters @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/QBa2gdZiL0— Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) June 6, 2020
3. Nairobi, Kenya3 of 15
4. Leicester, England4 of 15
5. Manchester, England
5 of 15
George floyd has changed the world. This is Manchester now ✊🏿. #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/8MmpR4RemR— Simply Leonard (@Paaleo10z) June 6, 2020
6. Atlanta6 of 15
7.
7 of 15
#BlackLivesMattters protest today. pic.twitter.com/JRy0Dtkyvy— Amy (@_amysutton) June 6, 2020
8. Philadelphia
8 of 15
Philadelphia #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/mbGBMhC9t5— Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) June 6, 2020
9. Melbourne, Australia
9 of 15
🔴🇦🇺 - Melbourne, Australie. #BlackLivesMattters #manifestationspic.twitter.com/W67Ad2RCIj— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen0) June 6, 2020
10. Belfast, Ireland
10 of 15
A man is spoken to by police at the black lives matter protest in Belfast #BlackLivesMattters #belfast pic.twitter.com/PDPVFA1xP0— Liam McBurney (@Razorpix) June 6, 2020
11. London
11 of 15
Now it comes to London. LOOK: Aerial footage shows thousands of people gathered in London's Parliament Square. #World be ready for protests because this difference has lasted for several centuries & the bubble has burst. #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/3DEv7fdpG5— Sai Krishna Sekar ☕️🧑🏻💻🚘 (@imSaiSekar) June 6, 2020
12. Prague
12 of 15
#BlackLivesMattters Prague right now pic.twitter.com/xw922JbO3w— Shirley (@SShhhhhi) June 6, 2020
13. France
13 of 15
フランスでは、Black Lives Matter 運動で、何千人もの人が路上に横たわっております。#BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/3R9vpdmrXn https://t.co/MedSptrv2K— イケノブログ💡エンタメ業界15年(エンターテイメント×サイエンス×ビジネス) (@ikenoya1982) June 6, 2020
14. Poland
14 of 15
Wroclaw Poland #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/DwIwy9N307— Oliwier (@oseaw3) June 6, 2020
15. Los Angeles
15 of 15
With all the craziness on twitter right now, I want to shed some light on how beautiful it was to see everyone come together for a peaceful protest in LA ✊🏾 let’s keep fighting #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/yA6kidvylk— kenny (@kennyng0) June 6, 2020
What’s Trending? Do You Think This Generation Of Kids Take Racism Seriously? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com