Last year, Rickey Smiley decided to help Daza Rogers with her smile, and today we got a recap! So basically he met her while on a marina in Fort Lauderdale and she stood out because of her professionalism and her smile.  Rickey noticed that she was missing teeth in the front and decided to surprise her by getting her teeth fixed.  Over the past 8 months, she went through some trials and tribulations but it’s all done!

Hear Daza share her experience and Dr. Chione Daniel from Daniel Dentistry in Miami Gardens, Florida who took over the assignment.

Rickey Smiley Follows Up On Daza’s Dental Surprise [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

