Rihanna Reveals These Two Foods Are Helping With Her Pregnancy Cravings

*Rihanna opens up about her pregnancy in Vogue‘s May cover story.
The singer and beauty mogul is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and she previously shared that she intends to be an overprotective mom to her child.
Now RiRi is sharing her pregnancy cravings, which include tangerines sprinkled with salt, something commonly eaten in her home country of Barbados.
“It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” she told Vogue. “Trust me, it really is a thing.”
Rihanna is also craving chocolate, saying: “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever.”
She also admits that she and Rocky didn’t plan to have a baby.
“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—. We just had fun,” she said. “And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”
A source close to RiRi and Rocky previously told PEOPLE that the Fenty Beauty founder “couldn’t be happier” to become a mom.
“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom,” the source said. “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”
Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Rihanna has made Forbes’ annual billionaires’ list for the first time.
She reached billionaire status in 2021 with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, thanks to her stake in her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line—which makes up the majority of her wealth.
“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she said to the New York Times in September 2021 about reaching the milestone. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”
Not Just Any Mom, But A Cool Mom: Rihanna's Flyest Maternity Looks So Far [Gallery]
