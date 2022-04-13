Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty To Forcible Touching In 2018 Groping Case

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hard fall from grace for once-celebrated Hollywood actor Cuba Gooding Jr. following years of multiple allegations of nonconsensual groping and even rape as one woman says occurred back in summer 2013.

Although his lawyer in the groping case made a handful of attempts to get the charges reduced or dismissed altogether, it now looks like the Oscar-winning leading man has decided to plead guilty of forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub back in 2018.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Keep in mind, Gooding is being accused of groping three different women without their consent at multiple clubs throughout Manhattan between 2018 and 2019. He’s only pleading guilty to one however, admitting to the judge that he “kissed the waitress on her lips” at LAVO New York without getting prior consent from her. His sentencing comes with no jail time, and the option to withdraw the misdemeanor plea in exchange for a lesser charge of harassment if he completes counseling for six months.

Take a look below at the chain of events that led to Cuba Gooding Jr.’s arrest, via AP:

“Gooding was arrested in June 2019 after a 29-year-old woman told police he squeezed her breast without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.

A few months later, he was charged in two additional cases as more women came forward to accuse him of abuse. The new charges alleged he pinched a server’s buttocks after making a sexually suggestive remark to her at TAO Downtown and forcibly touched a woman inappropriately at the LAVO nightclub, both in 2018.

Gooding had previously pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His lawyers have argued that overzealous prosecutors, caught up in the fervor of the #MeToo movement, are trying to turn ‘commonplace gestures’ or misunderstandings into crimes.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Overall, 19 accusers were being prepared by the prosecution as witnesses if the case went to trial. Gooding has also retained a lawyer to help fight the 2013 rape accusation in New York.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty To Forcible Touching In 2018 Groping Case was originally published on blackamericaweb.com