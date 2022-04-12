The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Viola Davis Is All Of Us When Getting On The Scale

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Viola Davis Is All Of Us When Getting On The Scale

Viola Davis was on Jimmy Kimmel last night to promote her new series on Showtime premiering this Sunday where she plays Michelle Obama. She talked about her struggles with keeping her weight down.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9hfMmIYlWM

Kirk Franklin’s Son, Reality Star Kerrion Franklin, Allegedly Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Missing Woman

Kirk Franklin’s son, Kerrion Franklin, was recently arrested in California. He is allegedly being accused of having ties to a murder. Sources claim that the vehicle that Franklin was stopped in actually belongs to a missing woman, who is said to be his girlfriend. Reportedly, the missing woman in question is speculated to have been murdered.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/04/11/kirk-franklins-son-reality-star-kerrion-franklin-allegedly-arrested-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-woman/

NFL’er Cam Newton Gives His Definition of What A Woman Is To Him

Carolina Panthers quarterback, Cam Newton appeared on the podcast, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, where he discussed his definition of a woman. Comments were split with some agreeing with him and others asking-if he could build a house or change a car tire since he wants a woman to be quiet and cook.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CcO4ah_JpUY/

Nia Long Gets Real About the Pressure of Being Called ‘Ageless’ — ‘I Am a Proud 51’

Nia Long shared how well-intentioned praise like being called “ageless” can sometimes promote unrealistic beauty standards.

“I so appreciate the compliment, But I have to tell you, there’s so much pressure in this industry to stay beautiful and to stay young. And I’m really not interested in leaning into this idea of perfection. I am a proud 51, and eventually I’m going to age in a way where it’s obvious and I want it to happen beautifully and gracefully. I don’t really want the pressure of feeling like I have to be beautiful and perfect because I think beauty comes at any age.”

Source: https://people.com/beauty/nia-long-gets-real-pressure-being-called-ageless-seeking-perfection/

