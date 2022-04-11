Style & Fashion
Venus And Serena Serve A Sisterly Slay At Their Friend’s Wedding

The Williams sisters did not come to play at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding.

The Williams sisters did not come to play at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding. The dynamic tennis duo posed for an Instagram picture fabulously draped in designer threads, and they looked hot!

Wedding season is amongst us, and if you don’t have any inspiration for this popular time of the year – look no further than Venus and Serena Williams’ latest Instagram posts. The sisters attended the nuptials of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz with slaying on their agenda. Venus stepped out in a red, fringe Bottega Veneta mini dress and Serena followed suit in a charcoal-colored Balmain mini dress. Legs must have been on the menu because these sisters were definitely serving just that.

Venus paired her dress with clear ankle strap shoes and a gold clutch. Her drop earrings went perfect with her long, high ponytail. Serena went for a flirty look sporting a blonde, bob hairdo. She paired her dress with silver, strappy sandals.

Serena’s followers were here for her and her sister’s look. Fire and heart emojis inundated her comment section with people cheering her and her sister on.

We love it when the Williams sisters slay together, and we are definitely here for these stylish looks.  Keep it coming Venus and Serena!

Photos
Close