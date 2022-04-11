Courtney Clenney Claims Self-Defense In Christian Obumseli's Stabbing

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Unpacking the tragic story of Christian “Toby” Obumseli is like doing a deep dive into the subtext and messaging in a Jordan Peele movie.

For those who are unaware, Obumseli, 27, was fatally stabbed inside a luxury apartment building, One Paraiso, in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood on April 3, by his white girlfriend, 25-year-old Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans model and an Instagram influencer who goes by Courtney Tailor online.

So, where to start in unraveling this debacle? Well, how about we start with the fact that eight days after the fatal stabbing, Clenney has yet to be charged with a crime and is still roaming the streets like nothing happened? In fact, less than a week after stabbing her boyfriend to death, Clenney was out at a Miami bar when a patron confronted her and basically chased her out of there.

“Yeah, you should go. You should go because you just killed your boyfriend,” the woman behind the camera said.

Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, told TMZ that his client was at the hotel bar to meet her father, who just arrived in town.

“It is unfortunate that a member of the public, knowing absolutely nothing about circumstances and events surrounding the death Mr. Obumseli, would take the opportunity to harass the Clenney family during a time that they are trying to be supportive for Courtney,” Prieto said.

But Clenney receiving the O.J. Simpson treatment in the public eye is only the tip of the irony iceberg when it comes to this story. But before we get further into all of that, it should be mentioned that Prieto says his client stabbed Obumseli in self-defense.

“This was not a crime,” Prieto told CBS Miami. “Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense and there should be no files charged in this case. We’re confident when the state attorney takes their final review along with the City of Miami police department, they’ll find that there’s no case here.”

From CBS:

Prieto said Clenney kicked Obumseli out of the apartment she was renting in Edgewater a week prior to his death because of domestic abuse allegations.

These allegations Clenney made against Obumseli, her lawyer said, led to his death. Miami police said they were called to the condo to investigate a domestic violence call. There they found Obumseli suffering from a knife wound. He died while being transported to a hospital.

“It was clearly a toxic relationship, (they) had their ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death,” Prieto said.

It is true that people who knew the couple have described their relationship as volatile, but when it comes to who the aggressor tended to be, well, there are conflicting stories.

For example, shortly after the stabbing, one neighbor who said he had a clear view of the couple’s apartment told ABC 10 that, a week before the Obumseli’s death, he saw Clenney being physically abused.

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her,” the neighbor said.

But three friends of the couple told a different story.

“We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” said Ashley Vaughn, a friend of the couple.

“From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself,” Vaughn went on to say.

Still, Clenney’s attorney insists that his client is the true victim in this case.

“The detectives and myself thought it was best to have her Baker Acted that evening,” Prieto told CBS. “We’ve had an open line of communication and we’ve offered to sit down with them and provide any additional assistance they may want to close their investigation.”

Florida’s Baker Act “enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment.” But Prieto is glossing over how the law ended up being applied to his client.

As ABC reported, after Clenney was detained for the stabbing, she “threatened to kill herself” so she was transported to the hospital under the Baker Act. Of course, shortly after she was released, new content on Clenney’s OnlyFans page was shared.

Now, let’s get back to the irony in this story.

Obumseli didn’t appear to like Black women.

Between 2012 and 2018, Obumseli tweeted things like, “Oomf: black girls are born knowing how to shake they a*s’ me: ‘honestly idc they not my type,” and “Once again I’m tired of these black girls in my government class.” The man who was killed by a white OnlyFans model also posted about “the way black girls disgrace themselves on TV.”

These are just a few of his posts among others that explicitly stated that white women were superior to Black women in a number of ways. Meanwhile, it was a white woman who he had a toxic and violent relationship with ending in his death.

As for Clenney’s online expressions, she didn’t appear to be very shy about her fetishizing Black men.

“I only date Black guys. Especially Black guys,” she posted to Instagram before Obumseli’s death. “Let me clarify, I only date rich Black guys.” (If this story isn’t a Get Out sequel, then what is?)

Of course, Obumseli’s disparaging of Black women caused a lot of Black women to understandably become disinterested in this case.

Some pointed out that Obumseli was a teenager when many of those tweets were posted.

But many weren’t buying that excuse and, regardless, he was well into his 20s when the latest ant-Black woman remarks were posted. Mostly, Black people are seeing this as a cautionary tale for anti-Black negroes who think white women are the answer.

Listen: The man didn’t deserve to die the way he did, but I get it. If a white man died unjustly and his killer wasn’t charged, but then it turned out he was racist AF and his online posts could be collaged into a white supremacy manifesto, I wouldn’t GAF about his case either.

Still, this is an all-around wild story, and it will be interesting to see how it continues to play out.

SEE ALSO:

Buffalo Police Cleared After Shoving And Injuring 75-Year-Old Man During Black Lives Matter Protest

White Alabama Man Kills Black Man, Claims He Thought He Was A Burglar But He Was Actually His Neighbor

Courtney Clenney Claims Self-Defense In Christian Obumseli's Stabbing was originally published on newsone.com