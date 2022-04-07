Style & Fashion
Louis Vuitton Releases Virgil Abloh Designed Bracelets With Charitable Ties

With some of the proceeds going towards UNICEF.

SILVER LOCKIT X VIRGIL ABLOH BRACELET

Source: LOUIS VUITTON / Louis Vuitton

The legacy of Virgil Abloh continues on even after his sudden passing. Louis Vuitton is set to release a collection of his bracelets that benefit charity.

As per High Snobiety the luxury fashion house is honoring the late great’s commitment to philanthropy. This 2022 limited edition of the LV for UNICEF Silver Lockit bracelet comes from the second collection designed by Virgil Abloh, the Maison’s Men’s Artistic Director from 2018 to 2021. The colors and materials draw inspiration from Virgil Abloh’s runway collections: the padlock, chain and LV Circle charm are made from black titanium, set on an adjustable cord. It can be worn solo or stacked for a stylish effect, and it makes a meaningful gift.

The Silver Lockit is being billed as a token of the brand’s promise. By purchasing it, customers will be making a contribution of $100 to UNICEF to help children in emergencies and in vulnerable situations around the world. These pieces are available in both yellow and black. You shop them here. 

Louis Vuitton Releases Virgil Abloh Designed Bracelets With Charitable Ties  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Close