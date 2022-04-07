Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Ashanti Slays In An All-White Pantsuit To Accept Her Star On The ‘Hollywood Walk Of Fame’

Ashanti accepted her star on the "Hollywood Walk Of Fame" wearing a pristine all-white pantsuit dripped in jewels.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Ashanti Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Ashanti has a lot to celebrate. The beloved songstress stylishly accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame; her Grammy Award-winning debut album turned 20 this week; she became “the first Black female artist to be a co-founder of a Web3 company.” on the EQ Exchange platform, and she recently released an adorable children’s book. The adored singer and actress looked sleek in an all-white pantsuit, dripped with jewels to sit perched on Hollywood Boulevard where her name has been adorned forever.

Ashanti Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Ashanti was joined by her momager Tina Douglas, Ja Rule and Tischina Arnold, who cheered her on.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-WALK OF FAME-ASHANTI

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

In addition to all of the above accolades, Ashanti is also re-recording her debut album so she can officially own the masters to her work on the self-titled classic.

Ashanti Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

“It’s so important to me to get the message out that artists should own their intellectual property,” Ashanti said in an official statement found on AfroTech.com. “By empowering myself through new technology, I’m trying to help other women avoid going through the things that I’ve been through. The future belongs to those who take control and make it their own.”

Ashanti is gearing up to appear at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas before embarking on a short UK trek in May.

RELATED STORIES:

5 Times Ashanti’s Fashion Simultaneously Oozed Sex-Appeal And Glamour

Ashanti Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Black Mugler Set

Ashanti Slays In An All-White Pantsuit To Accept Her Star On The ‘Hollywood Walk Of Fame’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Will Smith Banned from Oscars for Ten Years Following Chris Rock Slap

 26 mins ago
04.08.22

The Weeknd Wants $8.5 Million Payout Ye Was Offered For Coachella

 1 day ago
04.08.22

Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Full Confirmation As First Black Female U.S. Supreme Court Judge

 1 day ago
04.07.22

The Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” Set To Drop April 15

 1 day ago
04.08.22

NeNe Leakes Alludes To Being Blacklisted After Posting Message About Supporting Black Women

 1 day ago
04.08.22

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tests COVID Positive

 1 day ago
04.08.22

BLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Responds To Misuse of Funds Claims

 1 day ago
04.08.22
9 items

Paula Patton Addresses Filthy Fried Fowl Fiasco, Says Mom Seasons Oil Too, Twitter Still Irate

 2 days ago
04.08.22
11 items

Judge Says Tory Lanez Violated Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Orders, Ups Bail

 2 days ago
04.08.22

Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The Knot This Past Weekend

 3 days ago
04.05.22
Photos
Close