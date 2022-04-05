WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to therapy, sometimes it can be scary because you’re opening up to someone you don’t know. Picking a therapist can be a nerve-racking process, but Counselor Yunetta Spring shares some tips on how to find the best therapist.

When seeking out therapy, some of the tips she talks about is figuring out what type of therapy one needs. Do you need one-on-one, family therapy, or couple therapy? There so are many options to think of. Also, think about whether you’re comfortable with face-to-face or virtual and do you want a man or woman, and what race you would like them to be.

Counselor Yunetta Spring Shares The Best Way To Find The Perfect Therapist That Is Right For You was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com