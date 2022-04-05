Black Man Leads Amazon's First US Union

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

“We want to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space because while he was up there, we were signing people up.” – Christian Smalls

Chris Smalls, the fired Amazon worker who is quickly becoming the corporation’s worst nightmare, is currently on the winning side of a union battle most thought couldn’t be won, but he and his group of former and current Staten Island, New York, warehouse workers still have a road ahead of them before they can claim success.

As the Associated Press reported, Smalls helped lead a victory for the Amazon Labor Union Friday, when Amazon workers voted 2,654 – 2,131 in favor of the union despite Amazon executives spending millions on a campaign to quash the whole thing. Amazon pr-union employees in other states weren’t so fortunate.

For example, workers in Bessemer, Alabama, are failing to approve a union so far. “Initial results in that election show the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union down by 118 votes, with the majority of Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer rejecting a bid to form a union,” AP reported, adding that the “final outcome is still up in the air with 416 outstanding challenged ballots hanging in the balance.”

So, why has the effort in Staten Island been so successful where others have failed. Well, Smalls said he believes one reason is that the Bessemer campaign lacked local support. This might be true, because, by all indications, the New York campaign has been a true grassroots effort that undermined Amazon’s narrative that outside “third party” groups were behind the effort to unionize, not Amazon employees.

“They were not perceived as outsiders, so that’s important,” Ruth Milkman, a sociologist of labor and labor movements at the City University of New York, said, according to AP.

Smalls said that in March, the ALU raised about $100,000 and was operating on a week-to-week budget, which had been subsidized through community help, aid from other unions and pro-bono work from legal advisors. Meanwhile, Amazon executives had dropped about $4.2 million last year on labor consultants and the company held mandatory meetings to persuade workers that unions weren’t in their best interest.

Here’s how the ALU counteracted Amazon’s deep pockets as reported by AP:

Outmatched financially, Smalls and others relied on their ability to reach workers more personally by making TikTok videos, giving out free marijuana and holding barbecues and cookouts. A few weeks before the election, Smalls’ aunt cooked up soul food for a union potluck, including macaroni and cheese, collard greens, ham and baked chicken. Another pro-union worker got her neighbor to prepare Jollof rice, a West African dish organizers believed would help them make inroads with immigrant employees at the warehouse.

How gangsta is it that while Amazon was making it rain millions in order to quell union efforts, Smalls and his people gained an advantage by giving out free weed and serving food that makes colonizers wish they’d learned to actually do something with all the spices their ancestors appropriated?

In fact, according to organizers, the Staten Island ALU win has been so inspiring that Amazon workers from more than 20 states have reached out to learn how they can get their own union efforts off the ground. But right now, Smalls and his colleagues are focused on the daunting effort of reaching agreements with Amazon officials in labor contract negotiations.

“The number one thing is going to be fighting for the contract,” Smalls said. “We have to start that process right away because we know the longer drawn out the contract is, workers will lose hope and interest.”

It should be lost on no one that two years ago, a memo was leaked revealing that a top Amazon attorney characterized Smals as “not smart or articulate.” We all saw the remark as dog-whistle racism, but Smalls saw it as motivation.

“When I read that memo, that motivated me to start an organization,” he said, NPR reported.

And now, here we are.

SEE ALSO:

New York Mayor Eric Adams Is Stuck On Bringing Back The ‘Tough-On-Crime’ Approach Rejected Under White Predecessors

Meet Joseph ‘JoJo’ Burgess, Steelworker Who Is Jill Biden’s Lone Black Guest At State Of The Union 2022 Address

5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 1. Black Sleeping Car Porters Union Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Colored National Labor Union Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. National Domestic Worker's Union Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Coalition of Black Trade Unionists Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. American League of Colored Laborers Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Black-Led Labor Unions That Advanced Workers' Rights 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights [caption id="attachment_4201064" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JASON REDMOND / Getty[/caption] Most people know about labor unions, but few know what they do. Labor unions help employees push for better working conditions within a workplace, which might include improving wages, hours, and safety policies. Labor unions then help workers bargain for a legally binding contract that will hold their employers accountable for implementing said changes. Sounds simple right? Well, historically, that hasn't always been the case, especially for Black Americans. Civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his legendary speech "I've Been to the Mountaintop" right at the height of the Memphis Sanitation Workers' Strike in 1968. On April 3 that year, 1,300 sanitation workers organized a massive strike against the city, demanding better safety conditions, livable wages, and union recognition. “We've got to give ourselves to this struggle until the end,” King said to the fearless sanitation employees as they stood in the crowd. “Nothing would be more tragic than to stop at this point in Memphis. We've got to see it through. And when we have our march, you need to be there. Be concerned about your brother. You may not be on strike. But either we go up together, or we go down together.” The workers were protesting the shocking deaths of Echol Cole and Robert Walker, who were crushed by a malfunctioning garbage sanitation truck. The movement was led in part by a former Black sanitation worker named Thomas Oliver Jones. As the president of the local 1733 chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Jones helped the group fight for their rights. After a series of stikes and contentious run-ins with state police officials, the City Council finally recognized the union and guaranteed better wages on April 16. The event undoubtedly served as a turning point for civil rights in Black America. Thankfully today, things have changed. According to a study conducted by CEPR, 14.1 percent of Black workers are unionized in 2015. On average, Black union workers earn 16.4 percent higher wages than Black non-union workers. But the work to increase this number continues. The study notes that "unionization rates for Black workers have declined across all sectors, but the decline has been especially steep for manufacturing (from 42.3 percent in 1983 to 13.3 percent in 2015)." This labor day, it's important for us to reflect on how far we've come. For Black Americans in particular, we have a storied history of fighting tooth and nail for our freedom not only to live but work in the United States. Many African American-led labor unions have helped the community throughout history gain access to the freedoms we deserve. We would be remiss if we did not give them their flowers during this holiday celebration. Let's take a look back at history.

Black Man Leads Amazon's First US Union was originally published on newsone.com