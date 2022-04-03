Open Lines
HomeOpen Lines

Ladonna Freeman and Sam ‘Bump’ Carson battle for May 2022 Election

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

30 days from Election Day and we are exploring some political races that may not normally get attention, including the race for Center Township Trustee. Candidates Sam ‘Bump’ Carson and Ladonna Freeman explain what the Trustee does and why they want the job.

You can check to see if you are registered to vote at IndianaVoters.com.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

Cameron Ridle , Open Lines , Open Lines Show

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Will Smith Resigns From The Academy, Refers To ‘The Slap’ As “Painful And Inexcusable”

 2 days ago
04.01.22

Ben Crump Hired As Attorney For Family Of Teen Who Died In “Orlando Free Fall” Accident

 5 days ago
03.29.22

Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

 5 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 6 days ago
03.28.22

Top 5 Jaw Dropping Moments of The 2022 Academy Awards

 6 days ago
03.29.22

Oscar Winner Questlove Recalls “Belly Laugh” After Confusing Barack Obama For A Postmates Driver

 6 days ago
03.29.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 6 days ago
03.28.22

Despite The Slap, History Was Made During The 94th Academy Awards, Full List of Winners

 6 days ago
03.29.22

From Tears to Pride To Slaps: The Best & Worst Moments From the 2022 Oscars

 6 days ago
03.29.22

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

 6 days ago
03.28.22
Photos
Close