Jada Davis Becomes First Black Miss Milwaukee

Now, Davis is preparing to advance to the Miss Wisconsin Competition in Oshkosh in June, which is a state preliminary to the Miss America competition.

Jada Davis

On March 19, Jada Davis made history after she was crowned “Miss Milwaukee.” The bustling law student and business owner became the first Black woman in the state to be honored with the prestigious title.

“It was an incredible moment,” Davis shared of the big accolade to Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “To have a piece of history be a part of my life, during Women’s History Month, is one of the most special things about this experience,” she added.

Due to the pandemic, the state held its first virtual Miss Milwaukee Competition. Davis competed against eight other beautiful contenders for the title. According to Fox 6, the 23-year-old was awarded a $700 scholarship and earned an additional $100 upon winning “the top talent award.” Davis performed a contemporary dance piece to a spoken word poem called “Dear Black Girl” by Candice Nicholas. Now, Davis is preparing to advance to the Miss Wisconsin Competition in Oshkosh in June, which is a state preliminary to the Miss America Competition

The Magna Cum Laude graduate of UW-Green Bay is well known among community members in Milwaukee, working hard as a law clerk. The former Boys & Girls Club dance instructor has volunteered with several organizations including the Milwaukee Justice Center, Marquette Volunteer Law Clinic, YWCA, Black Youth Alliance, and Unity Gospel House of Prayer. Currently, Davis attends the Marquette University Law School, where she’s working to fulfill her dream of becoming an entertainment lawyer. Davis has dubbed herself “The Dancing Lawyer,” a sweet poke at her passion for the arts and law.

“During her year of service as Miss Milwaukee, Davis will make appearances throughout the community and promote her personal social impact initiative – “What’s Wrong With Being Confident?”— which is focused on building self-confidence and positive body image among youth,” Miss Wisconsin Organization said in a statement, according to TMJ4 News. “She will continue her work to bridge the gap between generations to create a space for people to share their own confidence-building experiences,” the organization added.

The talented young woman shared more about her future plans to TMJ4 News, telling the publication:

“Essentially I want to bring different generations together and have conversations about how we can build our confidence.”

Davis added that she hoped her big win will be a source of inspiration for young girls.

[caption id="attachment_4274473" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: twitter / Cleveland Public Library[/caption] UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. ET, Jan. 11, 2022 Representation is the most efficient path to change. If we are not in the room, how can we be a part of the conversation? Being represented in politics on national level is very important, but if we want to see the changes that we deserve in our communities, it start at the local level. In 2022, black men and women all over the country were elected to represent their cities. Check out some of the black mayors who have been sworn into an office in 2022. Justin Bibb was sworn in as Cleveland’s 58th mayor at the city’s Public Auditorium on Jan 8, 2022. Dubbed Cleveland’s first millennial mayor, the 34-yea-old political phenomenon won the mayoral election by defeating Kevin J. Kelley with 62% of the vote. He’s Cleveland's fourth black mayor and the city’s second youngest. https://twitter.com/clevelanddotcom/status/1479951509173452807 Bibb, who was born and raised in Cleveland, has wanted to be in politics the majority of his life and his journey is quite interesting. He interned for Senator Barack Obama in 2007 and took his first local government job in 2011 as Special Assistant for Education & Economic Development for Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Bibb took his talents to the corporate world in 2015,  becoming the Head of Global Cities Practice at Gallup, traveling, and working in New York and Washington D.C. Bibb returned to Cleveland in 2019 to serve as KeyBank’s Vice President. Although Bibb worked in a corporate capacity, he also had his thumb on the pulse of the black community in his native city. After the shooting death of Tamir Rice in 2014, Bibb co-founded Hack Cleveland, a non-profit that advocates for criminal justice reform using civic technology. During Bibb’s inauguration address he pledged to build a safer, more equitable, and healthier Cleveland. “We can be the Cleveland that young people move back to because there are good jobs, safe streets, good schools, quality grocery stores, good health care,” said Bibb. “We don’t just have to dream about that Cleveland. We can and will work toward that goal every minute of every day.” Police reform is also on the agenda for the Newly elected mayor. He plans to provide police officers with raises, better technology, and more accountability while giving residents a louder voice in how their neighborhoods are policed. https://twitter.com/BibbForCLE/status/1478867463488036869 Bibb also plans to address youth gun violence in the city. He has already met with Police officers, as well as city prosecutors about how to move forward in addressing the violence in Cleveland. Bibb’s hopes to also announce plans to reform the city’s diversion center, which provides treatment to the mentally ill and addicts. Instead of sending them to jail, the center would provide them with treatment instead of prison time. Although Bibb’s plans for the city are ambitious, he’s ready to be the change that Clevland has needed for a very long time. Check below for our list of notable Black Mayors who have been sworn in 2022.

