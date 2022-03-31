Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “The Slap | Episode 61”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

If you didn’t watch the Oscars before, we know you caught the recap. Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and the whole world is talking about it. Eva and Lore’l aren’t agreeing on this one— see who was on whose side. Plus, we’ll undress child support drama with Jesse Williams and his ex, as well as Remy Ma’s beef with Nicki Minaj.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Who should love who more?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

What’s new in your closet?  Head to  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to spruce up your closet this Spring.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “The Slap | Episode 61”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Ben Crump Hired As Attorney For Family Of Teen Who Died In “Orlando Free Fall” Accident

 1 day ago
03.29.22

Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Top 5 Jaw Dropping Moments of The 2022 Academy Awards

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Oscar Winner Questlove Recalls “Belly Laugh” After Confusing Barack Obama For A Postmates Driver

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Despite The Slap, History Was Made During The 94th Academy Awards, Full List of Winners

 2 days ago
03.29.22

From Tears to Pride To Slaps: The Best & Worst Moments From the 2022 Oscars

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

 3 days ago
03.28.22

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

 3 days ago
03.28.22
Photos
Close