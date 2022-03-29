Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Kandi Burruss’ Baby Daddy Says She Was Just A 90s ‘Sidechick’

RSMS EST Graphics
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Kandi Burruss’  baby father Block, called her his “sidechick”  in a recent interview with DJ Vlad.

In the interview, Russell ‘Block’ Spencer detailed the relationship he had with Kandi saying that she was a side chick and claims that she knew he had a family before she got pregnant.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I wasn’t going to leave home,” he said. “And that’s where the turbulence came in.” He goes on to say that Kandi called his house to tell his girlfriend that she was pregnant that causing drama between the triangle.

He and Kandi share their daughter, Riley Burruss, 19, who publicly struggled with building a bond with him. Block also talked about his frustrations of being on child support, when Kandi made more money than him, which he now says is paid off.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

See the full clip of him discussing his relationship with Kandi and Riley above.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Kandi Burruss attends Essence Black Women In Hollywood

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn't Know Were Written By Kandi

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn't Know Were Written By Kandi

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Kandi

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn't Know Were Written By Kandi

Though she's cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss is far from being just a housewife.  As a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur she's let her hard work shine through in many different ways over the years. Famously known for being a member of the hit 90's group, Xscape, her songwriting discography is lengthy as well. As a multifaceted queen, she's written songs for celebrities like P!nk, Alicia Keys, TLC, any many more. As we celebrate her birthday, check out songs we bet you didn't know were written by Kandi.   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kandi Burruss’ Baby Daddy Says She Was Just A 90s ‘Sidechick’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close