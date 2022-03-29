Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Source: ABC / abc

The 94th Annual Academy Awards has officially wrapped, but not before becoming one of the most talked about and controversial award shows all ALL TIME! In a moment that will go down in live TV history, Will Smith slapped the fire out of Chris Rock  after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head, calling her “G.I. Jane.”

The 2022 Oscars was an entertaining spectacle, even pre-slap, due to the show being produced by Will Packer, who brought diversity and flavor to the normally stale broadcast. It was part Oscars, part MTV Movie Awards, mixed with a dash of the Source Awards —  but who would’ve thought Will Smith would’ve been Suge Knight. Sufficed to say, black twitter had a time making jokes and memes about the slap heard and felt around the world.

Check out our picks for the Top 5 Slap Tweets from the 2022 Academy Awards

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 19 hours ago
03.28.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 1 day ago
03.28.22

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

 1 day ago
03.28.22

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

 1 day ago
03.28.22

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performances and Details on Her Dress

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Pete Rock Featured In TV One’s ‘Unsung’: “I Want My Story Told”

 2 days ago
03.28.22

‘Insecure’ Actor Sarunas Jackson Shares Story About Trey Songz Allegedly Abusing Women

 2 days ago
03.28.22

New Male Birth Control To Be Tested Soon After 99% Successful Mice Trials

 6 days ago
03.23.22

The Royal Family’s Visit To Jamaica Rejected By Country Leaders, Apology & Reparations Demanded Instead

 6 days ago
03.23.22

Lizzo And Gabrielle Union Serve Fashion And Dance Moves On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

 6 days ago
03.23.22
Photos
Close