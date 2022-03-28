Arts & Entertainment
Malia Obama & Donald Glover Working On New Series For Amazon Studios

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 25, 2022

With the end of FX dramedy Atlanta confirmed after Fall 2022, series creator Donald Glover has all the more time to focus on his other pursuits. One of those pursuits is the eight-figure contract he inked with Amazon Studios last year, and Glover’s started making good on the deal by enlisting the services of former First Daughter Malia Obama for a new project on the streamer.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover told Vanity Fair about the 23-year-old Harvard University grad. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard… I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Glover’s words of praise for the elder Obama daughter mean a lot given his extensive and successful repertoire over almost the past two decades. However, Malia Obama is no newbie to the world of television writing, either. She’s interned for The Weinstein Company, worked on Halle Berry‘s now-cancelled show Extant, and contributed to the  popular HBO series Girls.

The alleged working title of Glover’s new show with Obama is Hive, and it centers on a “powerful pop-star figure,” per a February 2021 article from Vulture. (The name may be an allusion to music superstar Beyoncé Knowles‘ fanbase, known as “The Beyhive.” So there are rumors as to the degree that Knowles is the show’s inspiration as well.)

Stephen Glover, Donald’s younger brother, also signed his own deal with Amazon Studios last year and said the other writers are eager to receive Obama’s input, too. “[W]e wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us,” he said about her. “Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

One thing Stephen likes about Obama is that, despite her presidential pedigree, she doesn’t carry herself above anyone else in the room. “We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter,” Stephen teased. But then he promptly added, “Nah, she’s very down to earth, and cool. So, it’s not a problem at all. She has a lot of good ideas. She’s great. She’s just a regular person like everybody else.”

