Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Checks ET Red Carpet Reporter Over Costume Comment: ‘This Is Dolce & Gabbana’

Tiffany Haddish was not feeling ET reporter Lauren Zima after the host insinuated she was wearing a costume to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty. I'm wearing Dolce & Gabbana."

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Listen, our favorite actors and actresses were not playing games at the Oscars, this year. From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, in a polarizing altercation that has broken the Internet — to a recently surfaced clip of Tiffany Haddish checking Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima after she made a comment about her “little costume change” — our faves were on one last night. Tiffany stopped to chat with Zima, who referred to her look as a “costume.”

Tiffany quickly quipped, “I’m not wearing a costume, I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling.”

And that’s on that. Period.

Haddish pretty much owned the night with her fashion looks. Earlier in the day, she wore an emerald green Dolce & Gabbana gown, styled by Wayman + Micah, that topped our list for Oscars best-dressed.

“No one’s paying me. I paid for this. This is custom. Thank you,” she added. “This is not an act, this is my life. This is what fame look like. This what success look like. This what money look like.”

Tiffany has been serving looks all Oscars weekend. She wore a see-through velvet Laquan Smith minidress to Net-A-Porter’s pre-Oscar dinner, kicking off a weekend of fashionable festivities for the award show.

RELATED STORIES:

Tiffany Haddish Shut Instagram Down In A Sexy See-Through Laquan Smith Minidress

Red Carpet Rundown: 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Tiffany Haddish Checks ET Red Carpet Reporter Over Costume Comment: ‘This Is Dolce & Gabbana’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 5 hours ago
03.28.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 11 hours ago
03.28.22

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

 13 hours ago
03.28.22

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

 15 hours ago
03.28.22

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performances and Details on Her Dress

 1 day ago
03.28.22

Pete Rock Featured In TV One’s ‘Unsung’: “I Want My Story Told”

 1 day ago
03.28.22

‘Insecure’ Actor Sarunas Jackson Shares Story About Trey Songz Allegedly Abusing Women

 2 days ago
03.28.22

New Male Birth Control To Be Tested Soon After 99% Successful Mice Trials

 5 days ago
03.23.22

The Royal Family’s Visit To Jamaica Rejected By Country Leaders, Apology & Reparations Demanded Instead

 5 days ago
03.23.22

Lizzo And Gabrielle Union Serve Fashion And Dance Moves On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

 6 days ago
03.23.22
Photos
Close