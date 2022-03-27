WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Call it the slap heard ’round the world.

At least, that’s what it appeared to be after Will Smith confronted comedian Chris Rock after the 2022 Oscars host made a joke about the Academy Award-winning actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The version that American viewers saw Sunday night was censored, though not enough to keep people from seeing Smith march from the front row up on the stage to deliver five fingers of fury to Rock’s face after the comedian mocked Pinkett Smith’s acting career.

Those watching in America quickly heard audio disappear from the telecast, which was still filming live on TV and showing Smith — back in the comfort of his seat already — mouthing angry words in Rock’s direction, who was on stage looking stunned.

Watch below.

But viewers in Japan, in particular, and likely elsewhere outside of the continental United States, heard the raw, uncut version of the exchange following Smith’s confrontation of Rock.

“Will Smith just smacked the shit outta be,” Rock remarked in the unedited version that played live on Japanese TV.

Watch below.

And, as if that wasn’t enough high drama, Smith ended up winning the best actor Oscar for “King Richard” and delivered an emotional acceptance speech without a single mention of Rock.

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams,” Smith said through tears about his role playing tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams’ father in the film. “But love will make you do crazy things,”

It was unclear if there is lingering animosity between Rock and Smith, who apparently defended his wife from a joke poking fun at her 1997 film, “GI Jane,” in which Pinkett Smith wears a closely cropped haircut similar to the one she currently sports.

Smith and his wife are not too far removed from their “entanglement” situation that saw Pinkett Smith admit that she had an extramarital affair. The end result was Smith being endlessly mocked on social media with cruel memes capitalizing on the moment he heard about the affair during Pinkett Smith’s popular Red Table Talk series on Facebook.

It is perhaps in that context that Smith, ever the chivalrous husband looking for the opportunity to defend his wife from unsolicited attacks in the name of comedy, decided to show the world just how much he loves his wife by walking on stage during the Academy Awards to smack “the shit outta” Chris Rock.

To be sure, this wasn’t the first time Rock and Pinkett Smith got some attention over the Oscars.

Back in 2016, Pinkett Smith announced plans to boycott that year’s Oscars ceremony amid a widening backlash against the nominations because of a lack of inclusion of people of color. Her announcement came after Rock took to Twitter to liken the Oscars to “The White BET Awards,” suggesting each was racially homogenous.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

