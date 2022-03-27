Style & Fashion
Research Says Straight Leg Jeans In, Skinny Jeans Era Ending?

Baby Boomers, Generation Z, and Millennials rejoice—straight jeans are coming back in style, and the era of skinny jeans might be on the way out. According to New York-based research firm The NPD Group, straight-leg jeans were the No. 1 selling style last year among Boomers (those born from 1946 to 1964). In fact, it was three times more popular than skinny jeans.

Meanwhile, Millenials and Gen Z-ers still preferred skinny jeans over straight leg, but skinny leg was the only type to experience a dip in sales among the younger crowd. The shifts in taste was attributed to the increase in work-from-home arrangements and wanting to feel relaxed during the pandemic.

“Comfort apparel trends accelerated by the pandemic shifted jeans trends towards looser fits,” said Maria Rugolo, apparel industry analyst at NPD. “The rise in various styles has opened up consumers of all ages and generations to more variety and options at just the right time. Consumers were looking to branch out beyond the styles that had been sitting in their closets for over a year.”

And while Boomers might feel renewed with the increased options for straight leg jeans, content creators from the Millennial and Gen Z set are poking fun at the impending death of the skinny jeans fad. A number of TikTokers have even made videos showing off why skinny jeans may soon become a thing of the past.

“With many people wondering how consumers might choose to dress up in the future, denim now has the opportunity to be on both ends of the spectrum,” Rugolo added. “It can help fulfill casual everyday needs, while also offering a versatile, dressy option for those not ready or willing to get back into structured wardrobes. Having consumers interested in various fits, styles, and uses keeps the overall category trendy and brings interest and sales along with it.”

Research Says Straight Leg Jeans In, Skinny Jeans Era Ending?  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

