Indy deploys “Peacemakers” to the streets to help reduce crime

2021 was a record-breaking year for homicides in Indianapolis, and of course everyone who cares is interested in a solution to stop the violence and reduce the number of lives of lost. Now this year the city of Indianapolis will use $150 million dollars in federal money to combat the problem, partially through its deployment of “Peacemakers” who are part of the city’s Violence Interruption Team.

Lauren Rodriguez, is the director of the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety, and Shardae Hoskins, a Community Resources Coordinator for the city of Indianapolis. They both join WTLC’s Cameron Ridle on Open Lines to explain how the program will work.

If you are interested in becoming a Peacemaker you can contact Shardae Hoskins at Shardae.Hoskins@Indy.gov.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

