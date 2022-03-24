Entertainment Buzz
Thousands Sign Petition To Remove Kanye West From Coachella Lineup

Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020

Source: (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) / (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

So, this is happening…

Thousands are signing a petition to remove Kanye West from the Coachella lineup. The “Eazy” rapper is set to headline day three of the well-known music festival. The Change-dot-org document was posted in response to Ye’s relentless targeting of estranged wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson, among others. West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours last week for posting racial slurs under a photo of “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. He was also removed from the Grammys lineup due to his “concerning online behavior.” There’s no word yet on if he will, in fact, be removed from the festival.

