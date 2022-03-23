GOP Senator Walks Back Stance On Interracial Marriage

How easy is it to confuse a Republican to the point where they accidentally admit they’re racist? Well, apparently, for some members of the GOP, it’s as simple as asking them a direct question—one that forces them to either admit they’re racist or admit they don’t have the grasp on English words they think they do.
As Politico reported, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said during a Tuesday press conference that the U.S. Supreme Court had legalized federal policies that should be left to states to decide. Now, conservative politicians have been all about state power and state rights since Caucasian hallelujah. Not long ago, Republicans were dying on the hill that LGBT rights should be left to the states. They’ve also spent generations being loud and demonstrably wrong in whitesplaining that the issue of state’s rights, not slavery, was the cause of the Civil War.
You can always tell when white people no nothing about being part of a marginalized demographic, because only they would fail to see the harm in trivializing human rights by saying, “Eh, let the states decide.”
So naturally, after Braun made his remarks, a reporter questioned him on whether his stance on things being left to the state applied to racial discrimination practices.
And when a reporter asked him if that applied to Loving v. Virginia, a landmark 1967 decision from the high court that legalized interracial marriage nationally, Braun agreed.
When the Indiana reporter followed up, asking, “you would be okay with the Supreme Court leaving the issue of interracial marriage to the states?” Braun replied, “yes.”
Now, right-wingers are going to argue that Braun was hit with a “gotcha question,” but the fact is, it isn’t a “gotcha question” just because the question “gotcha.” Maybe Braun doesn’t know every piece of case law ever established off the top of his head. Maybe he wasn’t immediately familiar with Loving v. Virginia. But, in the end, he was asked a simple and direct question: “You would be okay with the Supreme Court leaving the issue of interracial marriage to the states?” And he said “yes.”
Then later he essentially said, “Nah that’s not what I meant. I was just confused.”
“I misunderstood that question,” Braun told Politico. “He listed a bunch of cases and so we had to get out a statement to counter that immediately. Completely misunderstood when he asked it…We were talking about the underlying case [of Roe v. Wade] and then he listed a bunch of other stuff. And that one was in there, didn’t even realize it.”
Look, if someone started listing a bunch of comic book stories that they loved and included comics I was unfamiliar with and just kept rambling to the point where I couldn’t keep up with the discussion, but then after all that, that person asked me, “So, are you Batman?”—my immediate response would be, “What? No. Bruh, what the hell are we talking about?”
Braun’s response was basically, “Yes, yes I am white supremacist Batman.”
Anyway, Braun’s office later released a statement further clarifying that the senator doesn’t condone racism.
“Let me be clear on that issue,” the statement read. “There is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels, and by any states, entities, or individuals.”
Thing is, we were already “clear on that issue.” Because the question Braun was asked was clear.
Republicans sure do need a lot of clear clarity to clear up the unclearness when it comes to their stances on racism, don’t they?
1. Residential quota 'Karen'
1 of 36
Every neighborhood has a Karen. It’s actually required by the Superior Residential Quota System. pic.twitter.com/eWgxQrIUIc 03— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) September 16, 2021
2. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 2 of 36
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021
3. School Committee ‘Karen’
3 of 36
4. Tigger flag Karen
4 of 36
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
5. Victoria's Secret Karen
5 of 36
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
6. Mailbox Karen
6 of 36
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
7. Karen goes shopping at Ross
7 of 36
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
8. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition8 of 36
9. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 9 of 36
10. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
10 of 36
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
11. Courtside Karen
11 of 36
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
12. Arlo SoHo Karen
12 of 36
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
13. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
13 of 36
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
14. 'Karen' the angry neighbor14 of 36
15. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument15 of 36
16. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
16 of 36
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
17. St. Louis 'Karen'17 of 36
18. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men18 of 36
19. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
19 of 36
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
20. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video20 of 36
21. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
21 of 36
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
22. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait22 of 36
23. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’23 of 36
24. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
24 of 36
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
25. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"25 of 36
26. Karen's husband
26 of 36
27. Karen's other husband27 of 36
28.
28 of 36
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
29.
29 of 36
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
30.
30 of 36
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
31.
31 of 36
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
32.
32 of 36
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
33.33 of 36
34.
34 of 36
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
35.
35 of 36
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
36.
36 of 36
