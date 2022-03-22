Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Kanye Gets the Boot From 2022 Grammys Performance Lineup

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - January 26th, 2022

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Kanye Gets the Boot From 2022 Grammys Performance Lineup

Has The Recording Academy put their foot down against Kanye West and his latest internet shenanigans? This may be true because reports say the DONDA rappers upcoming Grammy performance has been axed from the show!

 

Last week reports claim that a spokesperson for Ye confirmed he had received a call from the Academy informing them that Ye had been removed from the lineup completely. The alleged reasoning is due to Kanye’s ‘concerning online behavior.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Grammy organizers haven’t necessarily responded to news outlets reporting Kanye’s cancellation on the show but sources also say Kanye’s team wasn’t surprised at all. I mean neither are we honestly. With Ye’s latest Instagram rants, who knows what kind of statement he would take the time to make on such a large televised performance. The Academy isn’t into taking changes. The Grammys are already under a lot of pressure this year. What do you think of Kanye getting the boot?

Soulja Boy Is Expecting A Baby Boy!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Congratulations to Soulja Boy and his girlfriend! The ‘Turn My Swag On’ rapper finally gets to turn his ‘dad swag on’ as he is expecting his first son!

Soulja Boy reminded fans that just last year he shared to his story writing a prayer to God saying, “

“I have everything I want in life except for a son God please bless me I’ve been patient”

And there it is! They say prayer and manifestation changes things. The ‘Kiss Me Through the Phone’ rapper shared his excitement during the gender reveal party with the caption, “TS A BOY!”

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kanye Gets the Boot From 2022 Grammys Performance Lineup  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

New Male Birth Control To Be Tested Soon After 99% Successful Mice Trials

 14 hours ago
03.23.22

The Royal Family’s Visit To Jamaica Rejected By Country Leaders, Apology & Reparations Demanded Instead

 18 hours ago
03.23.22

Lizzo And Gabrielle Union Serve Fashion And Dance Moves On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

 22 hours ago
03.23.22

Damon Dash Calls Out The Grammy’s For Canceling Kanye West Performance

 23 hours ago
03.23.22

DL Hughley Sets The Record Straight On Theophilus London Confrontation Over Kanye West

 1 day ago
03.23.22

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba & ‘Encanto’ Singer Sebastián Yatra To Perform At 2022 Oscars

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Historic Black-Owned Beach In Maryland To Become Waterfront City Park

 2 days ago
03.23.22

HBCU Hampton University To Offer Summer Room & Board To Ukrainian Students For Free

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Black Man Making A DoorDash Delivery Tased By Cop During Traffic Stop

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Regina King Will Serve As A Co-Chair At The 2022 Met Gala

 2 days ago
03.23.22
Photos
Close