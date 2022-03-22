News
SCOTUS Nomination Gives Black Law Students 'Hope'

A new generation of Black lawyers showed up to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation alongside Black public defenders and other legal professionals.  

BLSA students rallying for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Source: Demand Justice / Demand Justice

While there has been much discussion about the historic nature of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s nomination, the importance of her nomination to Black law students cannot be stated enough. ABC News reported that over 100 Black law students from 17 schools went to Washington D.C. to show support for Jackson.  

According to Demand Justice, the convergence in Washington D.C. is a partnership with the National Black Law Students Association and the Black Public Defender Association. Groups of students are participating in actions on Monday and Tuesday, the first two days of confirmation hearings.  

Read: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic SCOTUS Nomination Puts A Spotlight On The Need For Court Reform 

As a former attorney and one-time BLSA member seeing Black law students centered at this moment is powerful. There are many obstacles and choice points in law school that can make Black students question whether they belong in their institution of choice and even in the profession itself.  

BLSA students rallying for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Source: Demand Justice / Demand Justice

Now, a new generation of Black lawyers showed up to support Jackson’s confirmation alongside Black public defenders and other legal professionals.  

@WeDemandJustice welcomed #SULC students to Washington with a dinner reception before Monday’s Day of Action in support of the first day of hearings for #JudgeKetanjiBrown Jackson. Students are networking with public defenders, Judge Richard Boulware and policy professionals. 

Second-year law students Stacie Dukes and Rana Freeman, both attending Southern University Law Center, shared with NewsOne the importance of showing support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. A first-generation law student, Dukes said she thought being an attorney was out of reach for her. There were no lawyers in her community growing up.  

Dukes worked as a licensed mental health counselor with incarcerated people before attending law school. She said the experience of working alongside attorneys helped her find the courage to follow her dream of becoming an attorney. 

BLSA students rallying for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Source: Demand Justice / Demand Justice

Being in D.C. alongside other Black law students and legal professionals reaffirmed Duke’s decision.  

“As I prepare to leave law school, witnessing this historic nomination is further confirmation that the sky is the limit,” Dukes said. “While the statistics say otherwise, the reality is, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s story is my story. When I see future Justice Jackson, I see promise. I see hope. I see change. I see opportunity. I see the possibility that despite the seemingly unrewarded and unrelenting sacrifices of my grandparents, parents and my personal struggles being treated as inferior simply because of my melanated skin, I am enough. Because of Judge Jackson, I can.” 

Freeman noted the importance of representation for Black women and the judiciary. “Representation matters, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson matters, I matter and Black women matter,” Freeman said.  

Wanting to be a Judge from age seven, Freeman said she knew it was her destiny.  

“KBJ’s nomination means hope,” Freeman continued. “It means glass ceilings are being shattered, showcasing that Black women are a force to be reckoned with, and change is near. It solidifies my destiny.” 

Hailing from Florida A&M University, third-year law student Jasmine McMillion echoed Freeman and Dukes. She also noted the importance of Jackson’s background and experience in analyzing the Constitution. 

“As a law student, we’re in the classroom read Constitutional law, constantly reading these old opinions from 1865, and seeing how the law changes and evolves,” McMillion said. Adding Jackson to the Court provides another possibility for change in how the Constitution is understood. 

BLSA students rallying for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Source: Demand Justice / Demand Justice

Supporting the first Black woman Supreme Court nominee during Women’s History Month is like icing on the cake for McMillion. And while Jackson alone cannot change the trajectory of the Court, her presence and background can help expand the discourse around constitutional protections and fundamental rights.

‘It’s just good to have a real rounded individual on the Supreme Court who can see the law and argue laws in different ways and from a different viewpoint,” McMillion continued. “I believe the Supreme Court should represent the American people. So to represent the American people, you have to have come from all aspects of life.”

Republicans Attacking Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Service As A Public Defender Challenge Constitutional Protections

Biden’s Supreme Court Nomination ‘An Opportunity’ To Have A Black Justice Who Gets It On Civil Rights 

Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall Smiling

Thurgood Marshall Was Confirmed As The First Black Supreme Court Justice On This Date In History

Thurgood Marshall Was Confirmed As The First Black Supreme Court Justice On This Date In History

Thurgood Marshall Was Confirmed As The First Black Supreme Court Justice On This Date In History

[caption id="attachment_4169910" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:20 a.m. ET, Aug. 30, 2021 Originally published Aug. 30, 2018 Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, was confirmed to the nation's highest legal body on Aug. 30, 1967. Fifty-four years later, Marshall's legacy lives on in part through a number of life-changing quotes he spoke in life. In fact, considering the direction that the current Supreme Court is seemingly headed in -- what with its cold-blooded refusal to legalize protections to renters and homeowners facing evictions and foreclosures during the COVID-19 pandemic -- Marshall's sage wisdom he spoke from the bench is missed even more than it already was. If Marshall was alive, not only would he have voted against the Supreme Court's decision along ideological to gut a key provision of the Voting Rights Act that disproportionately affects Black people, but he also likely would have written one of his many brilliant dissents to emphasize his opposition to the modern-day voter suppression tactics that have been renewed and legally enacted across a growing number of Republican-led states at an alarming rate. Marshall's quotes were something to behold, and many times they originated in one of his famous dissents. Like in 1978 when Marshall waxed poetic about the University of California v. Bakke decision that ruled in favor of upholding affirmative action race-based college admissions. However, the ruling also eliminated racial quotas, something that could limit the number of Black people admitted to schools. It was in that context that Marshall vehemently dissented with a legendary quote that remains relevant nearly a quarter of a century later. [caption id="attachment_4169909" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall is pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] “The experience of Negroes in America has been different in kind, not just in degree, from that of other ethnic groups,” Marshall wrote in his dissent. “These differences in the experience of the Negro make it difficult for me to accept that Negroes cannot be afforded greater protection under the Fourteenth Amendment where it is necessary to remedy the effects of past discrimination.” It's hard to imagine that kind of foresight from Clarence Thomas, the sole Black representation on the Supreme Court now. Marshall was confirmed as the first Black Supreme Court Justice on Aug. 30, 1967, after President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated him to fill the seat of retiring Justice Tom Clark. Sixty-nine senators voted to confirm the Baltimore native and 11 were opposed. Marshall was on the court for 24 years and retired in 1991. The deeply conservative Thomas, who critics have described as Marshall's antithesis, was nominated for and controversially confirmed to fill the vacant seat. Marshall died on Jan. 24, 1993, at the age of 84. The U.S. could finally get another Black justice soon. Pressure has been mounting for Justice Stephen Breyer, who is 85, to retire. If he does, that would leave the door open for President Joe Biden to make good on his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Keep reading to find some of Thurgood Marshall's most powerful and life-changing quotes.

