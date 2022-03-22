Indy
HomeIndy

Walmart extends disaster benefits to employees at IND1 Fulfillment Center in Plainfield

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

PLAINFIELD — A spokesperson for Walmart said the company will give its employees 40 hours of pay this week while it finalizes other options after a massive fire last week in Plainfield.

The company has also resumed operations at its IND2 Fulfillment Center, which is also housed with the complex, Charles Crowson, director of corporate communications at Walmart said.

“Thanks to the work of response crews, law enforcement and Walmart‘s recovery team, our Plainfield Fulfillment Center, IND2, has resumed operations,” Crowson said. “Additionally, we’ve extended disaster benefits to those associates displaced by Wednesday’s fire at the IND1 Fulfillment Center.”

Investigators from the ATF’s National Response Team began its on-scene investigation on Friday into the massive fire at a Walmart facility in Plainfield.

The fulfillment center caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. It took hundreds of firefighters several days to contain the fire and put out hotspots.

Read more from WRTV here

INDY News , wallmart fulfillment center fire , walmart fulfillment center plainfield , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Kanye West Out Of Grammys Lineup Due To “Concerning Online Behavior”: Report

 2 days ago
03.21.22

‘Maury’ Show Cancelled After Thirty Year Run

 2 days ago
03.21.22

Exclusive: Master P Gets ‘UNCENSORED’ On TV One: “No Such Thing As Overnight Success”

 3 days ago
03.21.22

Louisiana Teen Gets A Hate Crime Charge For Whipping & Throwing Cotton Balls At Black Peer

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Brittney Griner Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges In Moscow, To Remain In Lock Up Until Late May

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Nike Pays Homage To Jackie Robinson With Dunk Low On 75th Anniversary Of His MLB Debut

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Don Lemon Wrapped Up In Chris Cuomo, CNN Beef

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Sir Mix-A-Lot Creates Cheeky NFTs For A Worthy Cause

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Comedian Primetimestein AKA Alex Stein Delivers Harsh Bars For Vladimir Putin At TX Council Meeting

 5 days ago
03.18.22

Boston Couple Linked To BLM Hit With Federal Charges For Using Donations On Rent & Personal Vacations

 5 days ago
03.18.22
Photos
Close