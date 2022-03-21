Beauty
HomeBeauty

Phaedra Parks Is Aging Backwards In Blonde Bombshell Selfie

Phaedra Parks took to Instagram to show off her youthful glow in her latest blonde bombshell selfie.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Super Bowl LI Parties

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Phaedra Parks took to her Instagram Story today to show off her youthful glow in a blonde bombshell selfie video that was everything!

The reality star recorded a fun video of herself while she rode in the car listening to a Nicki Minaj single and looked absolutely gorgeous! In the selfie video, she served face and gave us hair envy while she wore her blonde and brown ombre locs in a closely curled style with her front pulled back to show off her gorgeous face.

Check out the video courtesy of The Jasmine Brand below.

The reality star also made headlines lately when she was brought up in an interview with former Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate, Kandi Burruss, who told the show’s host that if Phaedra was to rejoin the show, she would no longer be a part of the cast. “I just don’t think that she and I need to interact. You know what I mean? I let her do her thing and when they decide to do that then, you know…”

The interviewer then interjected and said, “Okay, then you’d be like ‘I’m out of here. Nice knowing y’all. You gotta choose.” To which Kandi, “it’s not even about nobody making a choice because she’s other shows or whatever.” The interviewer then later asked Kandi if the situation was fixable and Kandi replied, “No, it’s not fixable. No.”

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses

Porsha leaves ‘RHOA’, Fans Debate if They’ll Be Tuning Into The Next Season

No Ma’am! Kandi Says If Phaedra Comes Back To RHOA, She’s Out!

Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks Is Aging Backwards In Blonde Bombshell Selfie  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

New Male Birth Control To Be Tested Soon After 99% Successful Mice Trials

 1 day ago
03.23.22

The Royal Family’s Visit To Jamaica Rejected By Country Leaders, Apology & Reparations Demanded Instead

 1 day ago
03.23.22

Lizzo And Gabrielle Union Serve Fashion And Dance Moves On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

 1 day ago
03.23.22

Damon Dash Calls Out The Grammy’s For Canceling Kanye West Performance

 1 day ago
03.23.22

DL Hughley Sets The Record Straight On Theophilus London Confrontation Over Kanye West

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba & ‘Encanto’ Singer Sebastián Yatra To Perform At 2022 Oscars

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Historic Black-Owned Beach In Maryland To Become Waterfront City Park

 2 days ago
03.23.22

HBCU Hampton University To Offer Summer Room & Board To Ukrainian Students For Free

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Black Man Making A DoorDash Delivery Tased By Cop During Traffic Stop

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Regina King Will Serve As A Co-Chair At The 2022 Met Gala

 2 days ago
03.23.22
Photos
Close