News
HomeNews

Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing.

Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. Duranice Pace passed away in January 2021 and their mother Bettie Ann Pace in 2020. Pace’s daughter,

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Pace toured with Rev. Gene Martin and the Action Revival Team and in 1988, Pace recorded the album “In the House of the Lord” with  Dr. Jonathan Greer and the Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ Choirs.

In 1990, she released her debut album “He Lives” featuring her breakout son  “I Know I’ve Been Changed

Pace continued her solo career with the follow-up albums Shekinah Glory (1993), Wealthy Plac, Just Because God Said It and God Is Faithful. She also featured on the song “He’s a Shelter” on  Reverend James Moore and the Mississippi Mass Choir’s 1995 album “Live at Jackson State University.”

Pace co-starred as the “Angel of Mercy” in the 1992 film “Leap Of Faith” starring comedian Steve Martin and musicals such as David E. Talbert’s “A Fool and His Money.” She also released her autobiography For My Good But For His Gloryin 2003 where she speaks on the unfortunate passing of her daughter, Xenia.

Pace was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

Pace was 60 years old.

Celebrities Visit Hallmark's "Home & Family"

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

19 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

[caption id="attachment_1504812" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty[/caption] While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died.   Traci Braxton, the singer, and member of the famous Braxton Family passed away on Friday (March 11th) after a bout with cancer. TMZ reports that Braxton has been battling cancer for about a year. Her family were by her side at the time of her death Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives we’ve lost in 2022.

The Latest:

Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60  was originally published on getuperica.com

Latest

Kanye West Out Of Grammys Lineup Due To “Concerning Online Behavior”: Report

 1 day ago
03.21.22

‘Maury’ Show Cancelled After Thirty Year Run

 1 day ago
03.21.22

Exclusive: Master P Gets ‘UNCENSORED’ On TV One: “No Such Thing As Overnight Success”

 2 days ago
03.21.22

Louisiana Teen Gets A Hate Crime Charge For Whipping & Throwing Cotton Balls At Black Peer

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Brittney Griner Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges In Moscow, To Remain In Lock Up Until Late May

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Nike Pays Homage To Jackie Robinson With Dunk Low On 75th Anniversary Of His MLB Debut

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Don Lemon Wrapped Up In Chris Cuomo, CNN Beef

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Sir Mix-A-Lot Creates Cheeky NFTs For A Worthy Cause

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Comedian Primetimestein AKA Alex Stein Delivers Harsh Bars For Vladimir Putin At TX Council Meeting

 4 days ago
03.18.22

Boston Couple Linked To BLM Hit With Federal Charges For Using Donations On Rent & Personal Vacations

 4 days ago
03.18.22
Photos
Close