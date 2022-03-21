Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing.
Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. Duranice Pace passed away in January 2021 and their mother Bettie Ann Pace in 2020. Pace’s daughter,
Pace toured with Rev. Gene Martin and the Action Revival Team and in 1988, Pace recorded the album “In the House of the Lord” with Dr. Jonathan Greer and the Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ Choirs.
In 1990, she released her debut album “He Lives” featuring her breakout son “I Know I’ve Been Changed”
Pace continued her solo career with the follow-up albums Shekinah Glory (1993), Wealthy Plac, Just Because God Said It and God Is Faithful. She also featured on the song “He’s a Shelter” on Reverend James Moore and the Mississippi Mass Choir’s 1995 album “Live at Jackson State University.”
Pace co-starred as the “Angel of Mercy” in the 1992 film “Leap Of Faith” starring comedian Steve Martin and musicals such as David E. Talbert’s “A Fool and His Money.” She also released her autobiography For My Good But For His Gloryin 2003 where she speaks on the unfortunate passing of her daughter, Xenia.
Pace was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
Pace was 60 years old.
Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60 was originally published on getuperica.com