Indy’s Black History: Why Black Kids Were Bussed To White Schools

On this edition of Open Lines we look back at Indianapolis’ Black History and how desegregation of schools literally shaped the city’s boundaries. Dr. Tom Brown explains the history from what it was like in the 1950s and 1960s. Cameron talks about the end of desegregation, and callers who lived the experience give their first hand count of being put on buses and sent to schools on the other end of town.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

