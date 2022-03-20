Arts & Entertainment
Ciara Let’s Russell Wilson Know What To Do With Her Broken Nail Tips: ‘Don’t Throw Them Away’

In an adorable Instagram video, Ciara lets her husband Russell Wilson in on a little secret when it comes to her broken nail tips, telling him not to throw them away so she can glue them back on!

Ciara is schooling her hubby Russell Wilson on what to do if he ever finds her broke nail tips laying around the house in the most adorable way!

In a cute Instagram video, the songstress lets her husband in on a little secret when it comes to broken nails, telling him not to throw them away whenever he finds them around the house so she can glue them back on, and we’ve never related to her more!

“Babe,” she started. “Can I just tell you a rule of thumb for one minute? Whenever you see a nail tip of any kind, sitting somewhere, don’t throw it away. Just put it to the side,” she explained before showing her broken nail in the camera. “That’s nasty,” Russell responded to which Ciara replied, “That’s not nasty!”

The couple then playfully bantered back and forth about Ciara’s broken nail before Ci Ci revealed that she chipped her nail playing football with her son Future yesterday. “Just put it to the side,” she eventually continued before doubling down and telling her footballer hubby that she needs to “glue that thing back on so I can survive.”

“Rule of thumb for us women… don’t throw the broken nail tips away! 😂😂,” the “Level Up” songstress captioned the cute Instagram video. Check it out below.

Ladies, who else can relate? Do you glue your broken nails back on like Ciara?

Russell Wilson Proposes To Ciara Again, Asks For More Babies: ‘Just Give Me One More’

Ciara Serves A Lewk In An Animal Print Dundas Gown At Billboard Women In Music Event

