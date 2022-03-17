Black Menswear & Wear Brims Highlight The Cultural Significance Of Brim Hats In New Doc

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Many men can attest to the importance of topping off a fresh ‘fit with the perfect piece of headwear, whether it’s a Harris Tweed fedora or a navy blue New York Yankees fitted baseball cap.

A Moment In Time, a new mini documentary presented by famed flashmob Black Menswear and luxury hat brand Wear Brims, dives into the historic significance that brim hats specifically have meant to Black men throughout history as they launch a new limited edition collaboration.

Spanning just over nine minutes long, the short film includes testimonies from a handful of Black men that spearheaded collab, from Black Menswear’s VP of Partnerships Evan Marshall and the brand’s founder Neandre Broussard to Wear Brims CEO Neandre Broussard alongside creative director Tajh Crutch.

Read up more on the message they wanted to convey with A Moment In Time below, via the doc’s description on YouTube:

“In an ongoing attempt to impact/shift public consciousness on matters of race, fashion has served as a powerful conduit to communicate powerful messages of worthiness.

Our forefathers understood this sentiment early on: what you wear is a statement.

Recognizing that there is an ongoing attempt to denigrate the black image, Black Menswear & Wear Brims decided to come together to perpetuate the narrative further that Black Is Beautiful. Together they have decided to carry the torch of some of the purveyors of black excellence, namely King, X, Lewis, Seale, Newton, who all understood that dignity is commensurate with appearance.

This collaboration between Black Menswear x Wear Brims is more than a hat. It’s a continuation of the conversation that started centuries ago. It’s a statement, echoed in the same tone as ‘I am a Man,’ ‘I Have a Dream,’ or ‘By Any Means Necessary.’ It’s a realization that it’s never been about belonging, but that we’ve always been good in our own right.”

Watch the Rock Mitchell-directed documentary below, and head over to the Wear Brims online store to purchase their limited edition collaborative hat with Black Menswear (seen above) for $265 USD while it lasts:

